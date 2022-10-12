Vernelle Nichols Waters died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2022 at the age of 97. Vernelle was born June 4, 1925 to her parents Herbert H. and Lela (Wilson) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri. She married David Roy Waters on April 14, 1946. They were married for 66 years until David’s death in 2012.
Vernelle attended Pauley School, a one-room school in rural Boone County for grades 1 through 8, prior to attending Ashland High School, graduating in 1945. After graduation from High School, she returned to teach at Pauley School, before taking classes at the University of Missouri.
Vernelle worked at various jobs before becoming employed by Boone County National Bank, where she worked for over 30 years, as a bookkeeper, teller and in the Trust Department.
She and David became members of the Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in 1952, where they both served in leadership roles. As a devout Christian, Vernelle taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a messenger to the local and state Baptist Associations and served on various Church committees. She was the longest serving Treasurer at Little Bonne Femme, serving in that compacity for 34 years.
Vernelle was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Ralph, Wiley and Billy Nichols and sister, Betty Ruth Evans.
Vernelle is survived by her sons, David Jr (Diane) of McMinnville, Oregon and Richard of Columbia, Missouri, grandson Zachary (Karen) and great grandsons Jack, Jase and Caden all of Sherwood, Oregon, numerous nieces and nephews, grand nephews, and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church with the Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Little Bonne Femme Cemetery.