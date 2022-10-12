Vernelle Nichols Waters died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2022 at the age of 97. Vernelle was born June 4, 1925 to her parents Herbert H. and Lela (Wilson) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri. She married David Roy Waters on April 14, 1946. They were married for 66 years until David’s death in 2012.

Vernelle attended Pauley School, a one-room school in rural Boone County for grades 1 through 8, prior to attending Ashland High School, graduating in 1945. After graduation from High School, she returned to teach at Pauley School, before taking classes at the University of Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you