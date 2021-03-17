Vernetta Charlottie Wehmeyer, age 100, resident of Rocheport, passed away March 11, 2021 at the Bluffs.
She was born in Rocheport, September 22, 1920 to Karl (Charley)Wehmeyer and Ida Sieckmann Wehmeyer. She was a lifelong member of the Rocheport Methodist Church where she was very active all of her life. She taught Sunday School and headed up the annual Apple Butter making each fall. Vernetta will be remembered for her delicious homemade candies that she made each Christmas.
Her sister Berndena, always said “every family needs a Vernetta.” She would babysit nieces and nephews, help paint and wallpaper, sew clothes for family members, and be helpful in so many other ways. Her love for family was often shown through cooking their favorites...strawberry pretzel salad and deviled eggs to name a few. She will especially be remembered for her independent soul and her propensity to “tell you like it is.” We will miss that.
At the end of her 3rd grade at Rocheport School, she received an attendance award that cited her as having been “neither absent nor tardy” for the entire school year. That pretty well sums up Vernetta’s relationship to the people in her life, both family and friends. She was always there, “neither absent nor tardy”.
She is survived by 13 nieces and nephews. She was also known as “Nanny” to many great (and great, great!) nieces and nephews. Across the generations, she instilled the same values of the importance of family, her love of the outdoors, her commitment to hard work and helping others, and her strong faith in God. She also educated family and friends, new and old, on the process for apple butter making, without revealing too many of her secrets in the process. She was at the church at 3:00 am many Saturday mornings to get the process started.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Alvin Wehmeyer, her sisters, Helen Wehmeyer Silvey, Berndena Wehmeyer Alexander and Ileen Wehmeyer Dometrorch and two nieces, Connie Silvey Simons and Marla Silvey.
A family graveside service was held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to Rocheport Methodist Church c/o Cathy Kiefer, 107 Pike, Rocheport, Mo. 65279
Vernetta’s family extends a special thank you to the staff of the Bluffs who cared for her the last three years but especially during the current pandemic.
