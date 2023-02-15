Vernon Lyle Jennings, 94, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Thursday, February 16th at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia. Private family services and interment will be Friday at Memorial Funeral Home.

Vernon was born April 25, 1928 in North Salem, MO to Ellis and Irene Jennings. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1945. After graduation, he attended North East Missouri State (now Truman State) and studied Business and Accounting. In 1950 he began his career with MFA/Shelter Insurance. Over his career, he worked many positions including Accounting and General Services. He was also instrumental in establishing the MFA/Shelter Credit Union. In 1993, after 43 years of service, he retired from Shelter Insurance as the Vice President of General Services.

