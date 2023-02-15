Vernon Lyle Jennings, 94, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Thursday, February 16th at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia. Private family services and interment will be Friday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Vernon was born April 25, 1928 in North Salem, MO to Ellis and Irene Jennings. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1945. After graduation, he attended North East Missouri State (now Truman State) and studied Business and Accounting. In 1950 he began his career with MFA/Shelter Insurance. Over his career, he worked many positions including Accounting and General Services. He was also instrumental in establishing the MFA/Shelter Credit Union. In 1993, after 43 years of service, he retired from Shelter Insurance as the Vice President of General Services.
In 1951, he put his young career on hold to serve his country with the US Army. He proudly served in the Korean War from November 1951 to November 11, 1952. He returned to work as soon as he had completed his military service. He loved trout fishing at Bennett Springs, and took up golfing in his 50’s. He made two holes-in-one from the same course over his golf career. He lived in Florida in the winter and loved to read. He also cheered for the MIZZOU Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed a big bowl of ham and beans with cornbread.
He survived by his wife, June; daughter, Terry Hume; daughter-in-law, Amber Jennings; stepson, Kevin Gromer; stepdaughter, Kari Brady; grandchildren, Corey King, Kendra Jennings, and Douglas Jennings; four step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his dog, Yadi. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Reva Guyer; and his son, Douglas Lyle Jennings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church 3200 Chapel Hill Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 or the Salvation Army 1108 West Ash Street Columbia, MO 65203