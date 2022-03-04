Victoria Lynn Doroshenko, 56, of Columbia passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
She was born in Minneapolis, MN on April 16, 1965, to Oleh and Barbara (Lahti) Doroshenko. At the age of 17, Victoria was welcomed into the household of Terence and Marcia (McCalvey) Mudford, who from that point forward always regarded her as a daughter.
Following graduation from high school, Victoria went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Crown College in Minneapolis. Victoria worked as a civil volunteer for various nonprofit organizations throughout the years fulfilling her passion as a humanitarian.
Victoria was a very caring person who frequently put others before herself and was very devoted to her family whom she would help in any way possible. She was a fun-loving person and was witty, very clever, and a bright candle among people. She always lit the room with her joy of life. Victoria was an avid reader who enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, and, most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was proud of her accomplishments as a blackbelt in karate. Victoria will be missed by all who knew her and will forever be remembered as someone who had a heart of gold and would give up anything if it meant helping someone out.
Victoria is survived by her daughter Haley D. Doroshenko of Columbia, grandchildren: Nevaeh and Malia Bethmann; and thirteen siblings: Ron, Greg, Mike, Chris, Terri, Deidra, Missy, Amy, Heather, Cherie, Bobbie Jo, and Margarete Ann. She was preceded in death by all her parents, grandparents, and one sister Melissa Mazzucco.
A memorial service will be held on April 16, 2022 in Brainerd, MN. For further information please contact 360-463-4577 or email mmudford@comcast.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com