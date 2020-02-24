Victoria Elizabeth “Vicki” Marciniak, 52, of Franklin passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.
Vicki was born in Johnston, Rhode Island, on April 19, 1967, a daughter of Joseph Paul and Alvinia Frances Carter Goyette. She married Joseph Marciniak on March 18, 2005, in Plainfield, Connecticut. Vicki was a home caregiver for her daughter and had formerly been employed in home health care in Moberly and as a waitress at Fox Woods Casino in Connecticut. She loved animals and the land they called home in rural Howard County.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Marciniak III, and daughter, Maryssa Toler, both of Franklin; a son, Michael Goyette of Stover; her mother, Alvinia Goyette, of Fayette; a brother, Joe Goyette, and a sister, Eve Goyette, both of Connecticut; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of life honoring Vicki will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 1, at the Boonville Eagles Lodge.
Arrangements are under the care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.