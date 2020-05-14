Vinita Sadie Moreau was born Feb. 19, 1928, north of Wheeler, Kansas, to Sadie Mae and George William Cathey.
She graduated Hickman High School in 1947, the last but not the least of six sisters. She married Elrie Lewis Moreau on March 21, 1948, and they resided in Columbia until his passing in 2008. She went to meet him again May 12, 2020.
She is survived by her three children, Linda, Leah and Steven (Nancee); and two grandchildren, Cameron and Taylor.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page.