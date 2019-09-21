Virginia “Lois” Calvin, 85, of Columbia, passed away at home Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Lois was born July 27, 1934, in Hartsburg, Missouri, the daughter of William G. Brown and Mollie Ada Bittle. On Feb. 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Calvin who survives her passing.
Lois enjoyed machine embroidery and found a home away from home at Satin Stiches. It was there that she sharpened her skills and developed numerous friendships. Shewas a member of the American Hemerocollis Society and the Central Missouri Hemerocollis Society. She was a member of Cavalry Baptist Church. She was a dog lover her entire life and her most current love is “Bella.”
Lois is survived by her husband Lloyd; a daughter: Yvonne Calvin and a foster son: Scott Rice. She was preceded in death by her parents and on son: Michael Lloyd Calvin.
