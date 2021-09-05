Virginia Higdon passed away March 26, 2021, at her home in Columbia, Missouri in the care of loved ones.
Virginia Lou Reynolds November 2, 1932, in Howard County, Virginia was the daughter of William Wesley Reynolds and Virginia Slee Reynolds, both deceased. Higdon attended Oak Grove and Bawker Grade Schools, Armstrong High School, Trenton Junior College and the University of Missouri.
She was married to William F. Higdon in 1953 and he preceded her in death. She was married to Clarence J. Forsberg in 1998 and he preceded her in death.
Higdon was employed as an accountant at Summers Elevator Company, Tiger Motor Company and the Cancer Research Center in Columbia where she later served as Business Manager.
She was a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Tatie Payne RE from 1987 to 2015 and was named by her peers as Realtor Salesperson of the Year in 1994. Higdon received several recognitions from Coldwell Banker International including the Diamond Society and the prestigious International Presidents Circle.
Higdon was a long-time member of the Missouri United Methodist Church and served on the Conference Board of Trustees. As a member of Altrusa Club of Columbia, she served on various committees and offices.
She is survived by two sons, James Higdon and his wife Barbara of Ann Arbor, Michigan, John Higdon and his wife Jane of Ballwin, Missouri, a stepson, Chuck Forsberg and a stepdaughter, Sally Forsberg, four grandchildren, Katy Higdon of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Sarah Higdon Gay and her husband AJ Gay of Bath, Michigan, Ellen Higdon of Creve Coeur, Missouri and Bradley Higdon of Ballwin Missouri. She is also survived by a nephew, Bill Avey and his wife Crystal of Helena, Montana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on September 11 at 11:00am at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S 9th St, Columbia.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Memorial Garden, Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S Ninth St., Columbia, MO 65201.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.