Virginia “Jeanie” Lee Wright, 81, of Columbia, MO peacefully passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jeanie was born April 19, 1941, in Fulton, MO to parents Virgil and Frances Irvin.
She wed her true love, Ron Wright, on January 31, 1960, at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville, MO. Her boundless treasures came from raising their four children: Brad (Julie), Brian (Lisa), Robin, and Rona. She took pride in being the cherished Gran Jeanie to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Justin, Zachary, Landon, Harper, Jordan, Taylor, J.T., Kaitlyn, Emilee, Devon, and Mason.
She was the FFA Chapter Sweetheart and member of Glee Club while attending high school in Dixon, MO. A member of Beta Sigma Phi, whose motto is “Life, Learning, and Friendship,” described her heart and spirit. Jeanie enjoyed volunteering with Columbia Women’s Club, King’s Daughters, Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, Mother Singers, and the Community United Methodist Church Choir.
Jeanie and Ron traveled the world together, played golf, wintered in TX, and gathered with friends for game night; a tradition she passed down to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband, four children, nine grandchildren, and three siblings: Forrest Irvin, A.J. Irvin, and Wilda Landers.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Steve Irvin, Randall Irvin, and Joyce Hickey.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia, MO, with a reception following at the church.
Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation, http://act.alz.org/goto/jeaniewright
