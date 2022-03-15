Virginia Jones Sinclair, 92, Columbia, MO. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home on March 18, 2022, a visitation will begin at 10 a.m with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside will be held at Columbia Cemetery after the funeral service.
Virginia Jones Sinclair, Dec. 5, 1929 — March 7, 2022
- Submitted by funeral home
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.