Virginia Lee Northup, age 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 30, 1935, in McBaine, Missouri, the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Lee (Acton) Martin.
Virginia attended R-1 Boone County Public School and graduated from Hickman High School. She went on to get her beautician’s license from the Columbia School of Cosmetology.
Virginia was a beautician for the first half of her working life and became a pastry chef for the second half of her working career. She made amazing pastries for the University of Missouri Hospital and then for the University Club at the Alumni Center.
She took pride of her gardening in her flower beds, and enjoyed reading, candy making, bird watching, and was a very talented seamstress. She even made her daughter’s wedding dress! But what she loved the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Nancy (Edward) McMillen of Columbia; brother Harold Martin of Columbia; sister Rachel Gilpin of Columbia; grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Tricia Day and her children Sharon and Tory, Benjamin (Bonnie) Northup and their children Savannah, Shelby, Lance and Bella, Carolyn (Kenneth) Babbitt Stuckey and their children Katelynn, Carlene, Dawson, Tyler and Ryan. Michael (Tabitha) McMillen and their child Fredrick; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Colton and Connor the children of Sharon (Dustin) Ligon.
She was preceded by her parents; son Lance Northup Jr., and Joe Northup; siblings: Hazel Williams, Thomas Martin, Audrey Wright, June Johnson, Lela Barkwell.
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Mount Zion Church Cemetery in Hallsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Columbia Senior Center, 1121 E. Business Loop 70 Ste. 1, Columbia, MO 65201
