Virginia Lee Northup, age 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 30, 1935, in McBaine, Missouri, the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Lee (Acton) Martin.

Virginia attended R-1 Boone County Public School and graduated from Hickman High School. She went on to get her beautician’s license from the Columbia School of Cosmetology.