Virginia W. Holt, 96, of Columbia, Missouri, departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Columbia.
She was born in Owensville on Nov. 25, 1923 to Benjamin F. and Nora A. (Koepke) Olten.
On Feb. 17, 1944 she was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Holt in St. Louis.
Virginia worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper throughout her life until her retirement in 1993 when she relocated to Columbia to be near her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Nora Olten; husband, Kenneth Holt; and sister, V. Wuaneta Olten.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia D. (Holt) Carlton of Columbia; brother, Robert L. Olten and wife Deanna of Union; grandchildren, Christopher H. Carlton and wife Jill of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Tiffany D. (Carlton) Alexander and husband Tom, of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Bailey Carlton and Benjamin, Lyla and Samuel Alexander; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside and memorial services to be held at a later date.