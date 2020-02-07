Virginia W. Holt, 96, of Columbia, departed this life Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Cedarhurst Senior Living.
She was born Nov. 25, 1923, in Owensville, Missouri, to Benjamin F. and Nora A. (Koepke) Olten.
On Feb. 17, 1944, she was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Holt in St. Louis.
Virginia worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper throughout her life until her retirement in 1993, when she relocated to Columbia to be near her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Nora Olten; husband, Kenneth Holt; and sister, V. Wuaneta Olten.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia D. (Holt) Carlton of Columbia; brother Robert L. Olten and wife Deanna of Union, Missouri; grandchildren, Christopher H. Carlton and wife Jill of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Tiffany D. (Carlton) Alexander and husband Tom, of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Bailey Carlton and Benjamin, Lyla and Samuel Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be memorial celebration of her life on Sunday, Feb. 16 in the Fellowship Hall at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, beginning at 4 p.m.