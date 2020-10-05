W. Raymond Wood, 89, of Columbia died Friday, October 2, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.
Dr. Wood was born May 18, 1931, to Elbert S. and Vera Hiatt Wood in Gordon, Nebraska. On September 7, 1957, he married Bonnie Lou Humphrey in Montrose, Colorado. He later married Carolee Ramey Forster on February 15, 1992, in Columbia, and she survives.
He attended the University of Nebraska (bachelor’s degree in 1954, master’s degree in 1956), the University of Oregon (doctorate in 1961) and taught anthropology at MU from 1963 to 2001, when he became an emeritus faculty.
He began his professional career at the State Historical Society of North Dakota in 1954, with which he maintained a life-long affiliation. In 1961, he joined the Museum of Anthropology at the University of Arkansas. In 1963, he became a member of the anthropology department at MU, from which he retired in 2001, though he remained active in historical research.
During his career, he was involved in archaeological and historical work in Missouri and in each of the states that touch the Missouri River. His work was largely historical for his last three decades, during which he specialized in Lewis and Clark and their predecessors; the explorations of Prince Maximilian and the products of his artist-companion, Karl Bodmer; early mapping of the Missouri River; and studies of the Native Americans that lived along the Missouri, especially the Mandans and Hidatsas in present North Dakota.
He was active in the Society for American Archaeology, the Plains Anthropological Society and the Missouri Archaeological Society, serving a term as editor of each of their journals. He was a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society for American Archaeology and the Distinguished Service Award by the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Plains Anthropological Society. He also received honors from societies in each of the other major states in which he worked.
Among his books are “Prologue to Lewis and Clark” , “Karl Bodmer’s Studio Art” and “The Memoirs of Archaeologist W. Raymond Wood.” In 2013, he and Robert Lindholm received the Wrangler Award from the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City for the book “Karl Bodmer’s America Revisited.”
He leaves his wife, Carolee Ramey Wood; his son, D. Eric Wood; and his daughter, Marigene Holtkamp of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Elbert Stanley; his brother, Elbert Stanley; and his two sisters, Marjorie Mary Behrens and Dorothy Elaine Cowan.
Contributions in memory of Dr. Wood can be made to the W. Raymond Wood Opportunities for Excellence in Archaeology Fund, Department of Anthropology, 112 Swallow Hall, MU, Columbia, MO 65211. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
