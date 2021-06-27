Walter Curry Melton, of Columbia, MO died Wed., June 23, 2021, at home at age 88. He was born December 18, 1932, to Arthur Weever & Dorothy Pennell Melton in New Haven, Connecticut. He was a grandson of Henry & Merle Melton and of Walter & Sarah Pennell.
He graduated from University High School in Columbia, MO, in 1951, and obtained a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin in1956.
After engineering school he analyzed the dynamics of air-launched missiles at General Dynamics in Ft. Worth, TX, Bendix Systems Division in Ann Arbor, MI, and Hughes Aircraft in Culver City, CA. For many years he was employed at The Aerospace Corporation, in El Segundo, CA, where he analyzed the dynamics of re-entry vehicles. In 1968 he was appointed the Deputy Director of the 4-man Aerospace study group called System 621B which was subsequently named Global Positioning System (GPS).
He was one of the original inductees in the GPS Joint Program Office Hall of Fame in El Segundo for early analysis of the theory and performance of GPS. Subsequently in 1998 he was inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame for GPS development. In 2012 he was honored as a member of the originator team for GPS by the Robert Goddard Memorial Trophy.
From 1973 to 1995 he served in executive positions at General Dynamics in San Diego, CA, at Stanford Telecomm Inc. in Santa Clara, CA and at Trimble Navigation in Sunnyvale, CA. He ended his career on the board of directors of Satelles, Inc., located in Reston, VA, a leader in augmenting GPS with high accuracy time transfer.
He married Patricia Lowther of Topeka, KS and they had six children who survive: Pamela (Jim) Taggart, Arthur (Sandy) Melton, Laura (Jim) Tucker, Martha Melton, Victoria (Craig) Philipps and Holly (Lonny) Snyder. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, sister Deborah Melton Anderson of Columbus, OH, brother-in-law David Egan of Guilford, CT, several nieces and nephews and a large and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother & step-father Charles Mullett, father & step-mother Jerry Gohmert Smart Melton, brother-in-law Jon Mac Anderson and half sister, Helena Mullett Egan.
In Chula Vista, CA on July 4, 1975, Walt married the love of his life, Susan Jane Davis and she survives.
The family would like to thank Dr. R.Wade Schondelmeyer for his conscientious care and support he extended to Walt over many years.
At his request there will be no services, but at a later date, the family will gather in McGregor Bay, Ontario, Canada to hoist a glass or two in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203