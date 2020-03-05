Walter I. (Butch) Hardnock, 72, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.
Walt was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Archie and Mary (Stall) Hardnock. He married Celeste Oltmann on Aug. 11, 1973, in Staunton, Illinois.
He was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. Walter enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to be a Hospital Corpsman attached to the Marine Corps. Walt served his country in Vietnam from April 1968 until he got wounded and sent back to the United States in May 1969. Walt was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Navy Achievement Medal and numerous other medals and commendations for his service to our nation.
He worked as a physician assistant at Stephens College for many years. It was at Stephens that he met Celeste, the love of his life. Along with Celeste, he was a co-founder of My Sister’s Circus and was immensely proud of its success. Walt also worked for Sinclair Oil Corporation, Mid-City Lumber and Health Visions Corporation. In semi-retirement he worked for Missouri Auto Auction.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family. Walt was very active in the Eagles Lodge Aerie 4730 in Columbia, serving as president for many years. Walt loved to be in Vero Beach with his family, whom he loved more than anything.
Walter was survived by the love of his life, Celeste; his children, CJ (Alisabeth) Hardnock of Staunton, Illinois, and Stella Hardnock (Gus Aslanidis) of Columbia; and one grandchild, Colin Hardnock of Staunton, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sharon Hugelman of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. There will be a celebration of Walter’s life to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with full military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Central Missouri Honor Flight or to Toys For Tots.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.