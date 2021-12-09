Wanda Jean Albin, 72, of Harrisburg, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, peacefully with her husband by her side. She was born December 29, 1948 in Columbia, Missouri; the daughter of Anna Maxine McKenzie and Robert Raymond McKenzie. She was united in marriage on December 31, 1976 to her life partner, Ron Albin.
On Monday, December 13, 2021, a visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at Harrisburg Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Harrisburg Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.