Wanda Jean (Hoffman) Barnes-Scott, 80, of Columbia, passed away on November 24, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, at noon at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, followed immediately by the funeral service and interment.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wanda Jean (Hoffman) Barnes-Scott, 80, of Columbia, passed away on November 24, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, at noon at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, followed immediately by the funeral service and interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of Wanda's great-grandchildren, Laz and Arya, who lost their mother Kali Barnes earlier this year.
Checks may be made payable to "Benefit of Laz Barnes and Arya Parker" and mailed to People's Bank and Trust, 106 Business Hwy 61 S, Bowling Green, MO 63334.
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.