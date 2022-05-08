Lawrence “Wayne” Goddard was born December 4, 1955 at Kansas City’s St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital to (Earl) Kenneth and Wilma (Hughes) Goddard and grew up in a small house in south Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He passed from this life on March 29, 2022 following a lengthy illness.
Wayne attended public school K-12 in Lee’s Summit and graduated with honors. He played tennis and was a member of the battle simulation club, playing table top scenarios of World War II battles.
He was preceded in death by an older brother, Mike (Kenneth Michael) Goddard, both his mother and father and a cousin, Junior (Walter) Goddard.
He is survived by his two sons, John of Columbia and James of Phoenix, Arizona as well as his wife, Mary. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Goddard, and several special cousins who helped Wayne throughout his final years, Minnie and David Hardt, Kevin Goddard, Greg Goddard, Carol and the late Junior Goddard.
Wayne was a lifelong learner and educator, teaching computer classes to students from kindergarten through post graduate level. Wayne had a PHD from the University of Missouri at Columbia in Information Technology along with other advanced degrees.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, woodworking, drawing, gardening and coaching little league baseball. One of his favorite activities in later years was spending time at Republic’s senior center and hearing stories from the retired servicemen.
Visitation was Sunday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home in Republic with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.