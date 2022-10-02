Wayne Robert McCoy died on September 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, October 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

Wayne was born February 28, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois, to William Robert McCoy and Willla Carter McCoy. He grew up as the second oldest in a family of 6 kids. He graduated from Feitshans High School in Springfield, Illinois and attended Springfield College of Illinois. Wayne moved to Columbia, MO in the late 1970’s and opened Fantastic Sam’s Hair Salon, and later, J. Michael’s Hair Salon. He then built and operated Green Meadows Hair Company. Shifting careers, Wayne and a partner bought Burrittos Silkscreen Company and enjoyed swift success. Following these endeavors, Wayne became involved in real estate development and management. He began developing student housing in both Columbia and Fulton, under the company name Wayne’s World. Wayne also oversaw the new addition to the First Presbyterian Church in 2009.

