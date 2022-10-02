Wayne Robert McCoy died on September 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, October 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.
Wayne was born February 28, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois, to William Robert McCoy and Willla Carter McCoy. He grew up as the second oldest in a family of 6 kids. He graduated from Feitshans High School in Springfield, Illinois and attended Springfield College of Illinois. Wayne moved to Columbia, MO in the late 1970’s and opened Fantastic Sam’s Hair Salon, and later, J. Michael’s Hair Salon. He then built and operated Green Meadows Hair Company. Shifting careers, Wayne and a partner bought Burrittos Silkscreen Company and enjoyed swift success. Following these endeavors, Wayne became involved in real estate development and management. He began developing student housing in both Columbia and Fulton, under the company name Wayne’s World. Wayne also oversaw the new addition to the First Presbyterian Church in 2009.
Wayne loved cars, especially Corvettes! This interest grew into an obsession, as he bought and sold more than 50 Corvettes over the years. He was a former member of the Mid-Missouri Corvette Club and enjoyed many friendships from that association.
Wayne was a mentor, role model and absolute hero to a league of young men, relatives and friends. Wayne cared deeply about the success of others and did anything he could to contribute to each success.
In 1999, Wayne married Mary McKinney Nichols. They shared a wonderful 23 year union, and she survives.
Left to mourn his passing are his three adult children: Wayne Robert II, Joseph Cevin, and Angela Mae, and their mother, Sharon Day, his stepdaughter Sara Beth Kintner, and his dearly loved grandson and best buddy Maddox Elias Kintner, all of Columbia, his siblings Willa Yates of Hinton, Iowa, Marian Cerny (Ron) of Des Moines, Iowa, Tammy Hinds (Gregg) of New Berlin, Illinois, Bruce McCoy (Sharon) of Columbia, and Donna Smith of Springfield, Illinois. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Jim and Margaret McKinney, and brothers-in-law Daniel Yates, Jess Smith and John McKinney.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St., Columbia, MO 65201, or the charity of your choice.