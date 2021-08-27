Wayne Roozen, age 77, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on August 23, 2021 at home. He was born on March 1, 1944 in St. Peter, Minnesota; son of Robert Dummer and Ruth Ann Eichelberger .
Wayne is survived by wife, Victoria, daughters Chelsea Moffatt, Shelbie Roozen, sons, Michael Roozen, and Andrew Johnson, and a sister, Pam Hartwell (Steve) and special family friends Jon, Chris, Bobby, Kathy, Jenn and Latisha. Wayne was preceded by his parents, his adopted father, Norbert Roozen and his sister Patti Coleman.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 am — 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28th at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association in Wayne’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.