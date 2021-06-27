Wesley Edwin Gingrich passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri. Visitation for Wesley will be held at the Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday June 28, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Funeral services at the church will begin at 3:00 pm with burial following at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Wesley Gingrich was born May 31, 1927 in Versailles, Missouri the oldest son of Andrew C. Gingrich and Mildred Moore Gingrich. He lived in Boonville most of his life, graduating from Boonville High School in 1945. He served in the US Army Air Corps in Nome, Alaska. After returning from military service he attended Central Methodist College, Wichita University and the University of Missouri where in 1950 he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting. While attending MU, he met Ada Klostermayer, and they married in St. Louis on August 23, 1952.
Ada and Wes established their home in Boonville where they spent 68 years of married life. After working at Kemper State Bank for several years, Wes joined his father at Shryack-Givens Wholesale Grocery Co. where he worked for 52 years before selling the business and retiring. Wes was very active in the Boonville community. He was a Kiwanian for over 60 years with 45 years of perfect attendance. In 2005 the Boonville Kiwanis Club honored him with the Hixson award. Wes was a member of Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and The Friends of Historic Boonville where he served on the Festival of the Arts Committee.
An avid fly fisherman, Wes loved time spent with his family at Bennett Spring. He particularly enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the art of fly fishing. He traveled and was lucky to have fished in many places throughout the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Lou Clark and brother Jack Gingrich.
Wes and Ada were blessed with three children, Andy Gingrich and wife Jacky of Columbia, Mary Sinclair and husband Bob of Texas, and Paul Gingrich and wife Carol of Jefferson City; seven grandchildren, Mark Gingrich and wife Kari, Todd Gingrich and wife Naile, Rebecca Cherney and husband Raphael, Ben Sinclair, Ann Sinclair, Wesley J. Gingrich, Amanda Cartee and husband Ethan; and three great grandchildren Adam, Alex and Emily Gingrich. All survive.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Nelson Memorial Methodist Church or Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
The family extends it appreciation to the staff of Riverdell Care Center for the excellent care provided.