Wesley (Pat) Koonse, 58, of New Franklin passed away unexpectedly Friday morning February 10, 2023 at Boone Hospital Center.
A celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Wesley Patrick Koonse was born August 8, 1964, in Boonville, MO., the son of Wesley R Koonse and Martha Jane Schuster Koonse. He graduated Boonville High School in 1982. Wesley was a loyal employee at Boone Hospital Center where he worked for over 20 years. He was a devoted Cardinals fan and Missouri men’s basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, pets included, and will be greatly missed by all.
Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Wesley R., and brother, Scott R. Koonse. He is survived by his mother, Martha of the home, sisters, Laura (Jim) Renfrow of New Franklin, MO., and Jenny (Carmen) Chicone of Columbia, MO. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to New Franklin Cares in care of Howard Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
