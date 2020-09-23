William Alfred Barrow Jr., 72, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly Sept. 2, 2020.
A private family funeral service will be held Saturday.
William was born June 5, 1948, in Mobile, Alabama, the son of William Alfred Barrow Sr. and Eloise Jackson Barrow.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Jay Barrow (Jessica); brother, Bob Barrow; grandchildren, Claire, Henry and Hannah Barrow; step-children, Chris Tobin (Doris) and Patty Soderman; and step-grandchildren, Brandon and Melody Tobin, Monica, Natalie and Gabriella Soderman, Paula Mejia, Fiorella SanMartin and Andrea Anchante.
