Dr. William "Bill" Allmond Wolff, 90, of Columbia died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Solstice Senior Living at Columbia.
Bill was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Denver, Colorado, to Hiram and Stella (Allmond) Wolff.
He graduated from East Denver High School in 1948 (He hated it and had bad grades). Right after graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a meat and dairy inspector in the Korean War.
After his military experience, he began his general agriculture course and worked at Painter Herford Ranch. A veterinarian who worked at this ranch assisted him in applying to veterinary school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he received his master of science degree and then went on to receive his doctorate in veterinary medicine in June 1954.
He built a small animal clinic in Montrose, Colorado. Bill and his family traveled during his veterinary medicine years. He and his family first lived in Bogota, Colombia , for two years. They moved to Columbia and then to Arvada, Colorado.
At that point, they left the U.S. for a sabbatical in Nairobi, Kenya , for four years. They then returned to Champaign, Illinois, where he worked at the University of Illinois, finally returning to Columbia where he worked at MU.
After settling in Columbia, he made four trips to El Salvador to work primarily with dairy cattle and to train students.
He was a member of the Pachyderm Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed attending and performing at the Ashland Baptist Church . He was fluent in Spanish and Swahili.
He enjoyed bike riding on the Katy Trail, fishing, hunting and performing in nursing homes for their residents. He loved playing his guitar and singing for everyone to hear. His most memorable performance was surprising his granddaughter at her wedding reception by playing and singing for her.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Wolff, of 20 years (They met at a dance and fell in love). Survivors also include Bill’s daughter, Krissa (Bill) Slade; grandchildren Meagan (Kyle), Kolton and Skylar; great-grandson Casen William; Eileen’s three children, David (Nancy), Tom and Linda; and Bill’s son, Kevin (Maureen) Wolff and their children, David and Abigail.
Services will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at VFW Post 5520, 609 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL 61820.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to your local VFW or local Humane Society.
