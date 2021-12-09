At 73, William “Bill” Edward Carter died on December 4, 2021, after a five and a half year long war with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family and his devoted dog at his passing.
He was born on February 2, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Deb” Sorin Carter, his sisters, Alice “Beth” (Carl) Meister and Sallie Ann (Farrell) Snow. He is also survived by numerous other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alice Carter.
Bill honorably served his country in the Navy from 1966 to 1970. After the military, his civilian career included, among others, manager of Columbia Auto Parts Co., operations manager for an AT&T location, and laboratory supervisor for the Pulsed Power Division at the University of Missouri.
Bill was generous with his knowledge of all things hunting, fishing and cooking. He shared that knowledge and his time with everyone he met throughout the years: family, friends and their children, fellow anglers, hunters, numerous youth organizations and recognized groups.
His family is grateful for the miraculous work of the Missouri Cancer Associates including oncologist Dr. Uma Ramadoss, his nurses and the entire staff of the Missouri Cancer Associates infusion room.
The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care given by these doctors at Siteman Cancer Center and Barnes Jewish Hospital: his oncologists Dr. Andrea Wang-Gillam and Dr. Katrina Pedersen, and his cardiologists Dr. Alan Braverman and Dr. Mitchell Faddis. It has been said that Bill was a “one of a kind” patient.
Donations may be made in his honor to Trout Unlimited and to the Central Missouri Humane Society. Although there will be no services at this time, a celebratory party will be held at a later date. In every cold, clear trout stream and forest his spirit lives on.
