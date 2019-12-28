Surrounded by family, William Charles Helvey Jr. died peacefully at his home in Columbia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Julia; sons Howard (Brad Caldwell) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Harold of Columbia; and a brother, Gary (Lynna) of Springfield.
William (Bill) Charles Helvey Jr. was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Taylor Township in southwest Missouri to William Charles Helvey and Alice Essary. His early life was spent on a farm near Mt. Vernon, Missouri, where he graduated from high school in 1961. He became a fine art photographer and professional artist, and was drawn particularly to rural and natural subjects, as well as portraiture and figurative work. Although William painted and photographed throughout the nation for many decades, the state of Missouri especially provided him ongoing and endless subject matter.
He held degrees in education, studio art and photography from Missouri State University in Springfield (BA, 1965) and MU (MA, 1970). An avid and gifted educator, he taught at Marshfield High School, Lincoln University, Central Methodist University and Stephens College, as well as adult and children's classes in drawing, painting and fine art photography. William was a passionate 4-H leader and judged photography for the Boone County Fair for 40 years.
He was also an independent filmmaker and received numerous awards for his films, photography and artwork. During his lifetime, William was honored with over 100 solo art exhibits throughout the Midwest and was published in numerous professional journals. His work continues to be collected internationally by corporations, public institutions and private individuals. William is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the Midwest and in America's Outstanding Professionals.
He enjoyed extensive travel to collect subject matter for his artwork. State and national parks, historic sites and art museums were favorite destinations. Other interests included aviation, reading, hiking, biking, cinema and history.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Les Bourgeois Blufftop Bistro's Terrace Banquet Room, 14020 West Highway BB, Rocheport, MO 65279. The celebration of life will include a casual reception with lunch hors d'oeuvres and a tribute and remembrances time at 1:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 3766 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232. The memorial service will be followed by a lunch reception at noon at the Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble Institute of Music, which is located in the education wing lower level of Greenhills Community Church, Presbyterian at 21 Cromwell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45218. The lunch reception will feature many of Bill's artworks.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to Woodhaven Learning Center in Columbia or the Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble (memo: The William C. Helvey Memorial Fund for Art and Music Education) in Cincinnati, Ohio.