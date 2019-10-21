William Couch Crabb, 95, of Columbia died Oct. 6, 2019, at University Hospital. The cause was pneumonia.
Born in Fall Leaf, Kansas, on Sept. 7, 1924, Mr. Crabb was one of six children. After service in the U.S. Navy, he attended the University of Kansas on the GI Bill, earning a degree in engineering. In 1951, he married Carol Pinney, the sister of a college friend. They lived in Homewood, Kansas, where Mr. Crabb owned and operated a general store and gas station. In 1960, they relocated to Gardner, Kansas, where Mr. Crabb took a job with a telephone engineering firm. There he learned to pilot the company plane when assignments took him to distant locations out west.
The family moved to Columbia in 1968, where he joined another consulting engineering firm. He later started his own company, Telecom Engineers, which flourished until his retirement in the 1980s. While raising children, there were summer car camping trips to national parks and historically significant sites. Upon retirement, he and Carol spent six months in England. They later traveled extensively, visiting many destinations throughout the world, often with Elder Hostel.
Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by children Richard (Janice), Jim, Jennifer (Chris) and Tom (Wendy); six grandchildren, Ian, Hugh, Logan, Malcolm, McKenna and Griffin; sister Arlie; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A loving and generous father and grandfather, Mr. Crabb was a lifelong Jayhawks fan and University of Kansas supporter, an avid basketball follower, a dedicated trail walker, a loyal friend and a humble stoic who was forever unimpressed by fame and self-promotion. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the First Baptist Church of Columbia, where he was a longtime member.