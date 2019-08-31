William Edward Dorward, 82, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. A celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Eagles Lodge in Columbia.

William (Bill) was born near Appleton City on July 25, 1938, the son of Clarence and Loretta Dorward, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hardt. Bill graduated from Appleton City High School in 1955 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1959. Bill worked for Columbia Insurance Group in the Farmers Mutual Hail division. He loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, fishing and playing golf. Bill especially enjoyed the activities and friends at the Eagles Lodge.

Bill is also survived by two sons, Jeff Dorward (Jodi) of Kansas City and Don Dorward (Darla) of Springfield; one daughter, Deborah Dorward of Osage Beach; one step-daughter, Diana Flora of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one step-son, Robert Hardt of Columbia; two sisters, Nettie Drummond (Ron) of Springfield and Jan Clarke (Dewayne) of Decatur, Alabama; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving companion, Martha Wild of Kansas City.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

