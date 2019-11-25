William “Bill” E. Shaffer, 84, of Columbia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Praise Assembly of God Church
Bill was born Dec. 4, 1934, in Snyder County, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Anna Shaffer.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Emma; son Jeffery Shaffer (Teresa); daughter, Cathy Brothers; sister Louise Jennings; four stepchildren, Wayne Shaon (Asha), Donald Shaon (Mae), Robin Jones (Chris) and Charles Shaon (Lisa); seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Shaffer; son Michael Shaffer; and two sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 W. Coyote Hill Road, Harrisburg, MO 65256.
