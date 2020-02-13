William Edward Jones, 80, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia.
William was born Nov. 17, 1939, in Harrisburg to Robert Earl and Audrey Hope Reeves Jones, who preceded him in death. He was one of 11 children. In 1957, he married Carol Coleman in Columbia, and she preceded him in death. He served in the Army from 1959 to 1961. He retired after 25 years as a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department Station 2.
William is survived by his children, William C. Jones (Robin) of Columbia, Billy Jones III of Harrisburg and Karen Jones of Harrisburg; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.