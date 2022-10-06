William Everett “W.E.” Knowles, 86, of Centralia, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home in the arms of his loving wife. A Celebration of Life will be held privately for the family.
William Everett "W.E." Knowles July 07, 1936 – Oct. 4, 2022
- Submitted by Parker-Millard Funeral Service
