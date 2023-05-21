Friends of William Fredrick (Bill) Weigel will be saddened to learn of his recent death. Born on October 19, 1947, he died at home in Berkeley, California of natural causes on April 14, 2023.
Your memories of Bill will be colored by the social milieu in which you encountered him.
Bill graduated from Westminster College (1970) and was a graduate student in UMC’s Philosophy Department. He graduated from UMC’s Law School in 1979.
In the 1970’s and ’80’s, he worked at many downtown restaurants, including Dale’s Diner and S.O.B. .
He later moved to California and studied linguistics at University of California, Berkeley, getting MA in linguistics there in 1995 and a Phd., also from Berkeley, in 2005. At that time he began teaching in the Bay Area and working with indigenous groups to reclaim their languages. He was teaching until a few months before his death.
Here is a link to an appreciation of his scholarship and teaching, posted on the Berkeley Linguistics web page.