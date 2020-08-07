William Glenn Timbrook passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Columbia.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow the service at White Cloud Cemetery, between Millersburg and Fulton. Because of COVID-19, the city of Columbia requires the wearing of face masks and social distancing in all public buildings. The family requests that all abide by these restrictions.
Glenn was born May 7, 1937, in Moberly, to Glenn Braxton and Letha Mae Hamblin Timbrook. He was the oldest of four boys; his brother Sam Timbrook of Columbia survives. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leonard Eugene Timbrook and Robert Harrison Timbrook; a stepsister, Emma Jane Kirkendoll; and a stepbrother, Braxton Timbrook.
On Aug. 2, 1958, he was married to Barbara Jean Marcum, who survives at their home in Columbia. Glenn and Barbara’s six children survive: daughter Alice Corinne Timbrook and her son, Nicholas Vern-Glenn, of Columbia; son David Jay Timbrook and family, LeeAnn (Tippins), West Glenn, Jenny (Zink), Majestah (Markin) and Justin all of the state of California; daughter Pamela (Jeff) Leeper and family, Brandon Glen and Briana (Edler) all of rural Callaway County; son Stephen Glenn (Heather) Timbrook and family, Alyssa, MacKenzie, Zacharie and Reagan all of Hannibal; son Andrew Glenn (Medea) Timbrook and their daughter, Renee’, of Hannibal; daughter Devon Stevens and her son, Marcum Everett Glenn, of Bethany, Missouri. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren (Sawyer, Vanessa, Axel and Madelynn) and numerous nieces and nephews.
During his lifetime he was employed as a manger at the MU Technical Education Services Department, circulation manager for the Fulton Daily Sun Gazette and when he retired, as a salesman at Payless Cashways Home Improvement Center in Columbia. Glenn was a true people-person who never met a stranger, and it was his great joy to sit and visit with family and the many friends he made. He will be sadly missed by family and the many friends who knew and loved him during his 83 years.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Iowa City Stead Family Children’s Hospital (Child Life), in the name of Marcum Stevens or to Timbrook House Residential Care Facility in New Bloomfield, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
