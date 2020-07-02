On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Bill Banning passed away peacefully after a long battle against multiple cancers.
He is survived by his wife Lois; sons Thomas and John; two grandchildren, Sutton and Sloane; and his sister Beverly Bernadine Banning, all of Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Pauline Banning, and a sister, Betty Batschlett, all of Columbia.
Bill was born Jan. 5, 1945, and graduated in 1962 from University High School, the laboratory school for student teachers at MU. He received a bachelor’s degree from MU in 1966 and a master’s degree in 1970.
Bill was a trailblazer in the field of computer programming, and after 28 years with IBM, he retired in 2000 as a Sr. System’s Programmer. He loved good music, good food and especially good friends.
At Bill’s request no services are planned. Those wishing to honor Bill’s memory are encouraged to donate to their local Food Bank.