On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Bill Banning passed away peacefully after a long battle against multiple cancers.

He is survived by his wife Lois; sons Thomas and John; two grandchildren, Sutton and Sloane; and his sister Beverly Bernadine Banning, all of Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Pauline Banning, and a sister, Betty Batschlett, all of Columbia.

Bill was born Jan. 5, 1945, and graduated in 1962 from University High School, the laboratory school for student teachers at MU. He received a bachelor’s degree from MU in 1966 and a master’s degree in 1970.

Bill was a trailblazer in the field of computer programming, and after 28 years with IBM, he retired in 2000 as a Sr. System’s Programmer. He loved good music, good food and especially good friends.

At Bill’s request no services are planned. Those wishing to honor Bill’s memory are encouraged to donate to their local Food Bank.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.