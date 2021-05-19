William “Bill” Evans, age 79, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on May 18, 2021. Bill was born August 23, 1941, to Oliver William and Virginia Lorraine Evans in St. Louis, Missouri.
Friends and family will be received from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm May 21, 2021, and Memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm, both taking place at Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center Columbia, MO 65211, or Compassus Hospice Care, 3050 I-70 Drive SE. Suite 100 Columbia, MO 65201
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left for the family at parkermillard.com.