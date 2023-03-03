William Ray Turpin, 75, sadly passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home in Columbia, MO.
William Ray Turpin, 75, sadly passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home in Columbia, MO.
Bill was born on October 8, 1947, and was raised by his grandparents, Walter and Allie Turpin. He was the son of Ralph and Bertha Turpin.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Helen Gibler, Patricia Cross and Elsie Sullivan, along with many nieces and nephews.
Per Bill’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
