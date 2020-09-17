William “Scott” Morton passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born June 28, 1963, the son of William and Mary (Hill) Morton.
Scott attended school and graduated from Huntsville, Alabama. He served in the U.S. Navy. He also held two associate degrees. He was an owner of a few car dealerships and was currently employed by Joe Machens Ford in Columbia.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Morton; children, Chris, Ashley and Amber Morton; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allan Keneda; and sister, Jamie Keneda.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com