William Wayne Dumas, 85, of Columbia passed away on May 26, 2021 at Boone Hospital.
He was born on August 15, 1935 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Joseph Clifton and Berta (Canady) Dumas. Wayne attended Quinn and El Dorado, Arkansas Public Schools growing up and upon graduating high school in 1953, he would go on to attend Henderson State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education. Following graduation, Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life, Randa Sue Sims on July 20, 1957 in Hazen, Arkansas. The following month Wayne entered the United States Army, where he proudly served his country and obtained the rank of first lieutenant. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Wayne decided he would continue his education. He went on to attend the University of Arkansas where he obtained both a Master’s and Doctorate degree in Secondary Education-Social Studies. Wayne taught social studies and coached at Benton, Arkansas public schools from 1959 to 1963. During that time frame, the basketball team won the regional championship and qualified as a state semifinalist. The football team was undefeated and the track and field team won the Arkansas AA Championship. In 1965, Wayne would become an assistant professor at Texas Tech University and would remain in that role until 1967. After departing Texas Tech, he accepted an opportunity at the University of Missouri as a professor of education and would remain in that position for the next 31 years until his retirement in 1998. During his tenure with the University of Missouri, he had many accomplishments. He co-authored four books, three National Council for the Social Studies Professional Standards booklets and co-authored or authored more than 50 professional journal articles. His most significant research and publication was concerning his studies during the 70s and 80s of political education in German and French schools, capped by a study of civic and political education in schools in the former East Germany after German reunification. Wayne was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and the National Council for the Social Studies. He chaired and served on the NCSS task forces which wrote national standards for the preparation of social studies teachers for 12 years. He also served as chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction for almost 20 years.
Wayne had a passion for traveling and was fortunate enough to live in Germany for a year, and to be able to visit many countries in Europe over many decades. Above all his accomplishments and accolades in life, Wayne valued his family the most and regarded his family as his most significant accomplishment. He was a man of great faith and a member of Missouri Methodist Church.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Randa Dumas; four children: Ralph Dumas (Annette Dumas), Alesia Dumas (John Lewandowski), Jackie Long (John Long) and Debbie Wilson (Taylor Wilson); grandchildren: Sean Dumas (Breck Dumas), Justin Dumas (Ashley Dumas), Kelsy Long, Bailey Wilson, Slade Long and Brielle Wilson; great grandchildren: Tyler Wayne Dumas, Kinsley Dumas, Drake Dumas and Brinley Dumas; brother: Ernest Dumas (Elaine Dumas); and one nephew Christopher Dumas.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Clifton and Berta (Canady Dumas).
Friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory with Chaplain Richard Sullivan officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO, 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO, 65203, (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.