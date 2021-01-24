Wilma Selzer Cleek, age 93, of Columbia passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Due to Covid complications, a private family only funeral will be held Saturday, January 30th at Parker-Millard Funeral Home in Columbia.
Wilma was born on November 16, 1927, in Bonne Terre, MO, the daughter of William A. Selzer and Cora Ann Selzer, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Bonne Terre High School in 1945, and on June 16, 1946, she married Clifton Elmo Cleek. Together they did everything, including founding Cleek’s Appliance in October 1956. Tragically, Elmo was killed in a plane crash on November 19, 1973. Their son, John Cleek, took over running the business which today is Cleek’s Home Furnishings, Rentals & Sales and has 5 locations in central Missouri. Wilma had two brothers, William Harold Selzer and Clyde Selzer who preceded her in death. Survivors include her sister, Carolyn L. Marler (and her daughter, Jeanne) of Festus, MO; Wilma’s three children: her son John C. Cleek (Ann) of Columbia; her daughter Sally Cleek Francis (Roy) of Columbia; and Susie Cleek, her youngest daughter who was her best friend and caregiver for many years and true to form was with her when she died. Other survivors include grandsons: John Cleek, Jr (Heather) and their children John Cleek III (Renee) and their son Rhett, Mary Cleek, and Thomas Cleek; Greg Powell (Becca) and their children Ava, Ethan, and Aaron; Jeff Powell (April) and their children Maebel, August and Lily (and her mother Jill Price (Jerry) and their daughter Harriet).
Wilma Cleek was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and civic leader. She had been President of her Missouri United Methodist Church Circle, a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher, a founding member of the Missouri Symphony Society, and the first female member of the Columbia Quarterback Club Board of Directors. In that capacity, she took great pride in organizing bus trips to Mizzou’s away games and with help from other members, taking homemade cookies to our coaches and players, particularly after a tough loss. But supporting Mizzou football was a natural for Wilma as her husband, Elmo aka ”Missouri ‘MO” was a legendary Tiger fan.
Wilma Cleek was a strong Christian and matriarch of the Cleek Family who will be missed, but we know she is now in heaven with her beloved husband Elmo.