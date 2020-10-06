Wilma Gail Grace, 92, of Columbia passed away at her home Oct. 5, 2020. She was born in Boone County on Dec. 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Gustine) Pieplow.
Wilma was united in marriage to Ray Grace, who proceeded her in death in 2004. Wilma is survived by her five daughters, Linda Boutwell (Vince) of Greenlake, Wisconsin, Carolyn Rich (Mike) of Genoa, Illinois, Loren Grace (Lea Lewis) of The Villages, Florida, Cheri Robinette (Daniel) of Thousand Oaks, California, and Julie Hofbauer (Robin) of DeKalb, Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jodi Aylesworth (Raja), Curt Boutwell, Marc Rich (Kelli), Jeff Rich (Katie), Elsie Grace (Adam Kunsemiller), Dan Robinette and Brad Robinette; and eight great-grandchildren.
Wilma graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia and worked as a legal assistant for several years in Columbia. After she married Ray, she stayed at home to raise her family. She was very involved with her church, Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hatton, and was equally as active in the community. She enjoyed gardening, reading, word puzzles and baking. She also was a proud poll worker during elections for many years.
Wilma was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Pieplow, and one grandchild, Fred Grace.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hatton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. and Interment will be at Oak Chapel Cemetery in Hatton following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.