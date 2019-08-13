Wilson Shelby Camden Jr., 66, of Jefferson City passed away Saturday in Columbia. He left us with a bucketful of memories, almost all good. Whatever bad memories existed were erased the moment you heard his laugh and saw his pirate’s smile.
His parents, Wilson S. Camden Sr. and Angela Camden, and two siblings, Jeanie Koenig and Arnold Camden, preceded Wilson in death. Survivors include his son, Chandler Shelby Camden, and daughter, Yasmine Camden; daughter-in-law, Ashley Camden; grandchildren, Ashton, Kessler and Emma Camden, Yamieyah Ennis and William Castro III; and siblings, Benjamin Camden, Julie Keller, Helen McMellen, Shirley Hilgert (Dennis), Elizabeth Francis (Jim), Mary Philbert (James), Steve Camden (Dalane) and Regina Remmel.
In his youth, Wilson sang in area bands. Construction trades were his gift; later it was tuck-pointing. Wilson loved working with his hands. His bear hugs will be missed. We’re smiling because we knew and loved him,and we’re crying, too, because we wanted more.
Services reflect his wishes to be private and with family. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Wilson’s name or volunteer an hour or two to your favorite charity in his memory.
