Woody L. Wright, 82, of Columbia, Missouri passed away July 29, 2021. He was born the son of Woodrow W. and Dorothy Hudson Wright on November 7, 1938. He married the love of his life, Mary I. Sutton on August 22, 1958. Mary preceded him in death August 4, 2010.
Woody lived his life by The Golden Rule and family was always his focus.
In 1968, Woody and Mary founded Park Manor Flowers and Gifts of Columbia and Centralia and owned and operated this business until they sold it in 1990.
After retirement, he and Mary moved to Arizona for five years. Woody took up watercolor and oil painting and was a member of several art associations where he hung and sold numerous paintings. The events of 9-11 prompted them to return to Columbia to be closer to their two sons and their families.
He is survived by sons Jay (Laura) Wright of Columbia, Missouri, and Jeff (Kathy) Wright of Branson West, Missouri, and grandchildren Wilson (Jane) Wright, Maura Wright, Wesley Wright, Jessica Wright and Megan (Ben) Buschjost, great granddaughters Jocelyn and Avery Buschjost, his dog Bennie and a special friend, Evelyn Harned.
Donations are suggested to the Central Missouri Humane Society. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Memorial Park Funeral Home of Columbia.