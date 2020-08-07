Wretha June La Torre, 88, of Columbia passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia. She was born July 28, 1932, in St. Louis, the daughter of William and Pauline (Reese) Walker. Cremation is arranged by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
