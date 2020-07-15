Yolanda Gonzalez, 45, of Columbia died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at MU.
Yolanda was born Sept. 12, 1974, and raised in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. She moved to the U.S. in the 1990s and settled in Chicago. In 1994, she moved to California, Missouri, and in 2011 to Columbia.
She owned her own cleaning business. Yolanda loved God and her children. She would do anything in the world for them and was a hard worker to provide for them. She was a strong woman and a fighter. She loved to pray and cook. Everyone knew her as a lovable person and knew if they came to her house to eat, they would not leave hungry! As her daughter said, “She is leaving us her legacy of love!”
She is survived by her husband, Homero Gonzalez; parents, Rogelio Beltran Mena and Caritina Dominguez Ruiz; daughters, Oyuky Sandoval, Evelyn Gonzalez and Jocelyn Gonzalez; sisters, Maricela and Silvia Beltran; brother, Rogelio Beltran Jr.; and grandfather, Alfredo Beltran Baylon.
Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia; 573-449-4153.
Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.