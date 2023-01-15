Zachary Scott Curry, age 37, of Hallsville, Missouri passed away January 11, 2023 after an illness. He was born on July 30, 1985 to Debbie Woods (nee Curry) in Columbia, Missouri. Zachary loved playing guitar and played in several bands in the Columbia area. He is survived by his parents, Lawrence Woods and Debbie Woods of Hallsville, Missouri; his biological father Greg Engstrand of York, Pennsylvania; his siblings, L.T Woods of St. Louis, Amberly Woods Schulz and Jake Woods, both of Columbia, and Isiah Woods of California; his son, Caleb Curry of Hallsville; his aunt, Jackie Curry of Columbia; and numerous uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and one aunt.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Hallsville Community Center, located at East Hwy OO, Hallsville, Missouri 65255 on January 17, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.