Zariah Raelynn Yates, 20 months, passed away in the arms of her loving parents on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. , Columbia, MO 65203. www.parkermillard.com

