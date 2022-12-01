Zarrine Kerravala Banerji passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, Colorado following surgical complications on November 26, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Zarrine, “ZB”, was born in Bombay on January 10, 1937. She received her Master’s Degree from St. Xavier’s College in Bombay and was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Illinois — Urbana where she received a second Master’s Degree in Microbiology. It was in Illinois when she met her future husband, Shankha Banerji and the two married on August 7th, 1964.

