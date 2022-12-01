Zarrine Kerravala Banerji passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, Colorado following surgical complications on November 26, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Zarrine, “ZB”, was born in Bombay on January 10, 1937. She received her Master’s Degree from St. Xavier’s College in Bombay and was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Illinois — Urbana where she received a second Master’s Degree in Microbiology. It was in Illinois when she met her future husband, Shankha Banerji and the two married on August 7th, 1964.
From Illinois, they moved to Delaware, then to Maryland, and eventually settled in her beloved Columbia, Missouri in 1975. ZB raised 3 daughters and when they were older, she went back to school to train as a medical technologist and began what would be a 20+ year career in the Pathology Department at the University of Missouri Medical Center. She partially retired in 2000.
ZB cared deeply for her family and neighbors and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. A health fanatic, she never missed a day of exercise including joining Zumba classes in her 80s. Many people would make comments about seeing ZB running with the family dog, Preppy, before sunrise rain or shine! Other passions included cooking with Gourmand’s club, cultivating orchids, theater, and word games, specifically Scrabble with her treasured friends. ZB would go on Scrabble cruises and tournaments around the world regularly and even had a national Scrabble ranking!
Volunteering was another love for her, donating many hours at the Ronald McDonald House and the Columbia Public Library. Her close-knit group of girlfriends in Columbia brought her tremendous joy. But what made her eyes shine the brightest was in the presence of her beloved 5 grandkids. She is survived by her life-loving husband Shankha Banerji (Colorado), her brother Rohinton Kerravala (Canada), cousin Phiroz Kerravala (India), her 3 daughters Shreela Banerji (Colorado), Kono Blackburn (California), and Shireen Banerji (Colorado) and 5 grandchildren Austin Jolly, Aiden Blackburn, Addison Blackburn, Perrin Swientisky, and Cooper Swientisky.
Despite her tiny stature, her powerful presence will continue to impact everyone she has touched.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or any local food bank. A Celebration of Life gathering is planned for January 6, 2023 at the ARC at 11:00.