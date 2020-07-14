Zelma “Nadine” Sargent, 94, of Columbia died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County heath director, all guests are required to wear a mask, keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.
Nadine was born Aug. 23, 1925, in Easley, Missouri, the daughter of Wren and Margaret N. Coats Niles.
She was a skilled seamstress and worked at the garment factory in Columbia. She was also a cosmetology instructor at Kidwell School of Hairstyling and later at Columbia College of Hairstyling. She enjoyed painting, singing and crocheting. She played ukulele and was a member of the Seniors Bell Choir.
She is survived by two children, Shirley (William) Nowlin of Clark and Tony (Kathy) Sargent of Ashland, Missouri; four grandchildren, Loren (Angela) Miller of Centralia, Missouri, Tracey Miller of Columbia, Tommy (Emily) Sargent of Conroe, Texas, and Jonathan (Katie) Fry of Columbia; 12 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Freeman of Columbia and Marilyn (Tom) Vermillion of Lubbock, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; one grandson, Leslie Nowlin; one great-granddaughter, Jamie Miller; a brother, Edwin Niles; and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.