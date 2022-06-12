Florence (Flo) Cary Mueller was born May 23, 1929, in Columbia, Missouri to Orville and Ruth McNatt. She was the oldest of eight children. She died at her home in Columbia on her 93rd birthday, May 23, 2022, from health complications following a fall.
Flo graduated from Hickman High School and later attended college at the University of Missouri-Columbia to pursue personal interests such as art history. She married D. Keith Mueller and had two children, Henry Rollo Mueller II, (Hank) and Florence Michelle Griffitts. She spent many years in the 1980’s and 1990’s working for the Missouri Department of Health, first in the Missouri Cancer Registry and later as an administrative assistant to the Director of the Division of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. During that time, at about age 60, Flo also learned how to drive and bought her first and only car, a bright red Mazda! She retired in 1998.
She was beloved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her positive and loving spirit, her many kindnesses, the twinkle in her eye, her playful sense of humor, and her strong work ethic. Flo had a special place in her heart for children, whom she called her “sunbeams.” She often made treat bags for them on special occasions. Flo was a voracious reader and also made time for other hobbies including knitting, stamping, card making. She remained active by taking her dog Angel for daily walks, often accompanied by her “other daughter,” long-time dear friend Debbie Smith.
Survivors include four siblings, Patricia Haston of Higginsville, MO, Fred McNatt (Anne) of Rudy, AR, Phyllis Pettit and Carolyn Whitney of Columbia MO; daughter-in-law Rebecca Mueller of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Erich Mueller and Katherine Mueller of St. Louis, MO; and her beloved dog Angel. Flo was preceded in death by her parents, her two children, three siblings, Jane Rosenstangle, Weston McNatt, and Barney E. McNatt, and two grandchildren, Keith Dale and Wilbur Van Griffitts.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 25th at Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 South Ninth Street, Columbia, MO. Memorial gifts can be made to Columbia Second Chance (animal rescue), PO Box 10186, Columbia, MO; the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or (800) 342-2383; or Calvary Episcopal Church at the address provided or online at www.calvaryonninth.org.
